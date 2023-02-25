Yucatan, third national place in sexual aggressions against girls and female teenagers

In Yucatan, sexual aggressions against girls and adolescents have become recurrent crimes, which have placed the entity in third place nationally, only behind Chihuahua and the State of Mexico, said psychotherapy master Víctor Chan Martín, president of the civil association Hogares Maná.

During the presentation of the diploma course “La importancia de la interdisciplina en la atención de la violencia de género” (The importance of interdisciplinary care in gender violence), he regretted that despite institutional and civil society efforts, this type of crime persists and even increased during the Covid-19 pandemic, due to the fact that many of the aggressors are the same family members.

In this regard, he provided data based on the Technical Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System, which indicates that from 2018 to 2021 the crime of incest increased by 200 percent nationwide, without counting the number of cases that are not reported for fear of harming a family member.

In addition, he said that according to studies by civil associations and the World Health Organization (WHO), which indicate that an aggressor can sexually violate between 50 and 60 victims and that one in five girls and young women under the age of 15 are victims of sexual abuse.

“The laws are in place for the protection of girls and women, such as the Olympia Law and the Vicariate Violence Law, among others, but if they are not accompanied by real and comprehensive changes in men, they will not be able to fully comply with their raison d’être,” said Chan Martin.

TYT Newsroom