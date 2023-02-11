Yucatan, the European Union, Finland and Romania establish ties on sustainability issues

Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal met with the ambassadors in Mexico of the European Union (EU), Gautier Mignot; Finland, Päivi Pohjanheimo, and Romania, Marius Gabriel Lazurca, to establish ties of cooperation and joint work in matters of sustainability and environmental care.

Within the framework of the activities of the 13th Annual Meeting of the Governors’ Climate, Forests and Forests Task Force (GCF Task Force) and the first Biósphera Summit “The health of the planet, the health of all(s)“, the diplomats agreed on the good work being done in the state in waste collection, digital transformation and innovation.

The diplomat also expressed his desire to work with the state on social cohesion and to establish mechanisms that allow for better collection and spending of resources, while recognizing that, from the Ministry of Administration and Finance (SAF), the state has been an active participant in this area.

Before the head of the Ministry of Sustainable Development (SDS), Sayda Melina Rodríguez Gómez, the European Union ambassador expressed his interest in joining efforts on issues such as decarbonization of the economy, emissions reduction, waste management and the Mesoamerican 5-forest project, which will be implemented in the coming years.

For his part, Pohjanheimo highlighted the exchange and cooperation that has taken place with the SDS on issues such as waste treatment, water and circular economy agenda; he also expressed his willingness to learn about municipal waste management, as some Finnish technologies could be exchanged to produce biogas and thus make better use of resources.

During this, his first visit to Yucatan, Marius Gabriel Lazurca, reiterated the message of unity of the EU, which is currently one of the main promoters of international standards, including in the field of green transition to “explore the possibilities of cooperation between the Government of Yucatan and the Romanian Government; we are ready to share our experiences”.

Waste Transformation Plant

Vila Dosal recalled that in recent days the creation of a Waste Transformation Plant, unique in Latin America, was announced, with an investment of 3,500 million pesos by the company Ciclo, which will receive solid waste from the municipalities of the metropolitan area of Merida and will convert it into solid biomass, which will be exported to Europe.

It is worth mentioning that this company and the German company Alengo Latam announced a historic expenditure in the environmental sector of 3,500 million pesos (150 million euros) through this facility, which will have the capacity to produce more than 500,000 tons of pellets per year.

Likewise, Vila Dosal explained to the diplomats the expansion project of the Port of Progreso, where there is already an agreement signed with the Secretary of the Navy (Semar) for a concession of 40 hectares on the sea, which should be ready soon so that the State Government can start the bidding process for the works, and there is a letter of intent from the Italian shipping company Fincantieri, which will build the largest shipyard in Latin America there to provide maintenance to cruise ships.

Finally, the governor agreed with the Romanian ambassador and assured that there are many experiences or success stories in his country that can be used in Yucatan, besides the fact that the EU is a great creator of international standards and good practices, among many other topics, about which the state is in the best disposition to learn and share.

TYT Newsroom