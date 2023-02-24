Yucatan State Government will invest this year more than 3 billion pesos in public works

This was reported by the head of the SOP, Aref Karam Espositos during the 2023 State Infrastructure Forum.

Mérida, Yucatán, February 23, 2023.- The Government of Mauricio Vila Dosal will invest this year in Yucatán more than three thousand 108 million pesos in social infrastructure for health, education, mobility, sports, security, and drinking water, to continue improving the quality of life of the entire population of the state.

On behalf of Vila Dosal, the head of the State Public Works Secretariat (SOP), Aref Karam Espósitos participated in the 2023 State Infrastructure Forum, organized by the Mexican Chamber of the Construction Industry (CMIC), Yucatan delegation, where he also gave an account of the main works that this administration carried out during the past year.

Before the president of the CMIC, Raúl Asís Monforte González, the official recalled that during the Government of Vila Dosal, more than 9 billion pesos have been invested in public works for the execution of more than 46,412 infrastructure actions. Only in 2022, 1,733 million pesos were invested in 4,423 works.

For this year, he reported that the State Government has allocated resources of more than three thousand 108 million pesos for the execution of important infrastructure works such as the construction of 2 shelters for women in situations of violence, in Ticul and Tekax, the new Comprehensive Care Center for Minors in Desamparo (Caimede), the emblematic “José Peón Contreras” Theater will also be recovered, its infrastructure will be restored and it will provide both equipment and new furniture, while the Yucatán Higher School of Arts will be expanded ( ISAY).

TYT Newsroom