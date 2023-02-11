Yucatan registers 100 cases of dengue fever so far in 2023

In just over a month, Yucatan has already registered 100 cases of dengue fever, distributed in 19 municipalities; for this reason it remains in second place nationally in the number of sick people, below Quintana Roo, revealed the Epidemiological Surveillance System (Sinave).

In fact, in just one week, the lethal vector pathology doubled, with 49 confirmed cases registered this time.

Yucatan remains in second place nationally in the incidence of dengue infection, as well as cases per 100,000 inhabitants for the fourth consecutive week, with seven confirmed cases per day in the fifth week of the year.

Likewise, the problem already includes seven new towns, specifically Acanceh, Panabá, Peto, Tekax, Ticul, Tinum and Yaxcabá.

The lethal pathology is prevalent in 20 municipalities, of which Santa Elena has a rate of 91.3, in Yobaín it is 39.7, as well as in Temozón, with 17.63, and Umán with 8.44.

During the fifth epidemiological week of the year, 152 confirmed cases were registered in Mexico, distributed in 21 states.

According to the Dengue Epidemiological Panorama, the greatest problem is registered in Quintana Roo, with 247 cases, 40.89 percent; followed by Yucatan, with 100 infected, 16.56 percent, and Veracruz, with 74 infected, 12.25 percent. Campeche is in eleventh place, with seven positives, 1.16 percent.

The first three states alone account for 69.7 percent of the total incidence of this lethal vector-borne pathology transmitted by the Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus mosquitoes.

Similarly, Quintana Roo presented the highest incidence of cases per 100,000 inhabitants, with a rate of 9.59, while Yucatan’s rate is 4.81.

TYT Newsroom