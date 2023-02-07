Yucatan records increase in port mobility

By the end of 2022, Yucatan recorded a total movement of 8 million 427,275 tons by type of cargo, its maximum during the current administration, according to the Statistical Report of Mexico’s ports of the Secretariat of Communications and Transport (SCT).

The above represented an increase of 21.9% in the movement of tons per type of cargo with respect to 2021, which positioned the entity among the first 5 places in the ranking with the highest growth in the Gulf-Caribbean zone, and at a national level, among the 7 with the highest increase.

Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal is promoting the development of ports with works such as the expansion project of the port of Progreso, with which the state is moving towards receiving larger commercial ships and cruise ships, reducing logistics costs and welcoming more tourists.

This strategic work will allow the arrival of the naval giant Fincantieri, which will create and operate the largest shipyard in all America, with an investment, in the first stage, of 150 million dollars, with the possibility of reaching 500 million dollars in a longer term, which would represent the generation of thousands of direct and indirect jobs for the inhabitants of the area.

In addition, as a result of the Governor’s efforts before the Federation, an agreement was signed with the Secretariat of the Navy (Semar), which will allow the coordination, promotion and execution of the project to improve logistic conditions and increase Yucatan’s competitive advantages.

