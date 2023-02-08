Yucatan is the fourth in the country in pork production

The president of the Association of Pork Producers of Yucatan, Carlos Ramayo Navarrete, declared that Yucatan continues to be the fourth national place in the production of pork in the country and the first place in the Yucatan Peninsula, and in the southeastern states.

He said that Sonora, Jalisco, Puebla and Yucatan are the states with the highest production of pigs at the national level, although in recent years pig farming has been growing in Veracruz, this state being the fifth national place in this production.

Ramayo Navarrete pointed out that the consumption of pork at the national level is 30 kilos per capita per person; Yucatan is the first national place in the consumption of pork with an average of 28 kilos per capita; especially, the one with the greatest demand is the Cochinita Pibil.

He also stressed that the production of pigs is going well, they have recovered from the problems of low sales that they had in 2020 and part of 2021 as a result of Covid-19, but there are already sales of pork in all the markets of the State, The suckling pig can also be consumed in restaurants, hotels, in various food stalls in streets and markets, and the meat is sold as pigs in various states of the country and abroad.

Finally, Ramayo Navarrete maintained that the industry generates more than 12 thousand jobs, fortunately, the pigs are free of diseases such as fever and swine fever because strict phytosanitary control is carried out at the exits and entrances of Yucatan with Campeche, Chetumal and Cancun, Quintana Roo; maintaining livestock animal health.

