Yucatan is promoted in the South American tourist market

Yucatan continues to promote itself as a tourist destination, which is why during the 42nd edition of the Anato Specialized Fair, representatives from the state held dozens of meetings with agencies, hotels and airlines from the South American region.

Following up on its mandate to position the destination in different international markets, the Undersecretary of Promotion and Market Intelligence and the Specialized Fairs Department of the Secretariat of Tourism Development (Sefotur) attended the event held in Bogota, Colombia, to promote the products, services, infrastructure and air, maritime and land connectivity of the state.

During this meeting, the agency attended more than 150 business appointments and presentations of this variety of options, with wholesale agencies from Bogota, Medellin, Cali, the Atlantic Coast and the coffee region of Colombia, as well as Buenos Aires, Argentina; Sao Paulo and Brasilia, Brazil; Lima, Peru, and Quito, Ecuador.

In addition, meetings were held with the commercial and vacation areas of Avianca, Viva Aerobus, Copa Airlines, Volaris and Aeroméxico, from Colombia and Panama, and packages combining beach and cultural attractions were promoted to take advantage of the connectivity of several of the aforementioned countries with Cancun and Mexico City.

In this way, commercial relations were generated with companies such as CIC Travel, Aviatur, Best Travel, El Corte Inglés and Cielos Abiertos.

TYT Newsroom