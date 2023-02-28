Yucatan designers will give princess costume dresses to young girls with cancer

On March 7, the traditional “Diseñadores de Ilusiones” fashion show will be held, an event with a cause that seeks to raise funds to support the construction of the new shelter for the Mexican Association for Children with Cancer (Amanc) in Yucatan.

The president of the group, Marissa Goff Rodríguez, indicated that in its tenth edition, the catwalk will take place at Casa Faller, located on Pérez Ponce Avenue in the Itzimná neighborhood, at 7:00 pm.

The objective is to sell a total of 500 tickets at a cost of 400 pesos, with the money raised going to the shelter being built in Colonia Bojórquez, in the west of the city, which is 65 percent complete.

She explained that this activity focuses on each of the 17 designers making a princess dress for a pediatric oncology patient fighting cancer.

The estimated amount to be raised is approximately 250 thousand pesos.

Among the designers participating are Mora Ruiz, Feri Ancona, Vero Díaz, Andrés Gasque, Alexei Quintal, Andrea Simón, Diego Cerón, Diana Mezquita, Medrano y Amaro, Pamela Abumerhi, Kika Rodríguez, Caro Castillo, Abraham Teyer, Gerardo Torres, Astrid Castillo, Aldrin Ayuso and Rosa Dajer.

On her behalf, designer Astrid Castillo explained that she and her colleagues will present two dresses from their collections, in addition to the garments they will make especially for the 17 girls from Amanc Yucatán.

Tickets to participate in the event can be purchased directly from Amanc Yucatán’s social networks and shelter, located on Calle 68 between 65 and 67 in downtown Mérida, as well as from each of the designers.

TYT Newsroom