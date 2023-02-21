Yucatan consolidates its position as a trendy destination for cruise ship tourism

Yucatan consolidates itself as a trend destination for cruise tourism, only in 2022 thanks to the initiatives promoted by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal; through the State Secretariat of Tourism Development (Sefotur), headed by Michelle Fridman Hirsch, an arrival of 99 ships with 252,224 passengers was registered in Puerto Progreso.

This fact meant an increase of 350% in the number of ships and 394.3% in the number of passengers compared to 2021, establishing a new record figure for this tourist segment, which is expected to be equaled or surpassed throughout 2023, a project that was ratified during the recent tourism promotion activities carried out in Florida, where Fridman Hirsch and her entourage on behalf of the Governor held work meetings with the main representatives of the shipping lines of the North American and Caribbean region that arrive in Puerto Progreso.

The hard work of Sefotur is reflected with the arrival of the Sea Cloud Spirit, one of the largest sailing cruise ships in the world, this vessel of the Sea Cloud Cruises company from Hamburg, coming from Cozumel, arrived this Friday around 7:00 a.m. at the International Cruise Terminal of Puerto de Altura in Puerto Progreso, as part of the itinerary that also includes Bimini and Bahamas, concluding in Miami, Florida.

“Attracting new tourists to the state is a priority in our work agenda, the promotional actions that we carry out from Sefotur are for the benefit of the state’s economic development, we are aware of the positive effect that tourism has as it is such a noble and transversal segment, which reflects positively on the economy of families through the development of new sources of employment and consequently a greater economic flow for the state.” Mentioned the head of Sefotur.

According to the Secretary of the Navy (Semar), in 2022 Puerto Progreso ranked third in cruise ship arrivals in the Gulf-Caribbean region of Mexico, facts that coincide with the efforts of the State Government for the transformation of Progreso to offer new attractions and experiences to its visitors, such as the recently inaugurated Meteorite Museum “The origin of new life“, the Jurassic Trail, as well as the Jurassic Trail, the “The origin of new life“. The Jurassic Trail, as well as the remodeling of the parks of Chicxulub, Chuburna, Chelem and the creation of the popular Alley of Love.

Undoubtedly, Yucatan is shaping up to become the best tourist destination in Mexico, thanks to its wide range of quality products and services, which through its innovative projects such as the Year of Yucatecan Gastronomy and the 365 Flavors of Yucatan strategy have positioned the state as an international reference in the development of high-impact tourism products.

TYT Newsroom