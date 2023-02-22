Young man assaulted in Progreso at the end of the Carnival festivities

A worker from the palapas on the Progreso boardwalk was robbed when he was returning home; tourists took all the profits he made throughout the day.

A well-known local worker from the palapa area of ​​the Traditional Boardwalk in Progreso was unable to enjoy the profits that the last day of Carnival left him because while he was waiting for public transportation to return home, he was mugged by a couple of tourists.

Witnesses revealed that the man was intercepted at the Parque de Independencia taxi stop, his belongings were stolen and he was also beaten.

The beating was so aggressive that the victim ended up with head and torso injuries, for which he began to ask for help as soon as the two subjects who robbed him left. Despite the fact that it was four in the morning, several families were still nearby, so they helped the young man.

Somebody gave the notice to the Municipal Police and paramedics from the same base, and arrived on the scene to aid the victim, although after losing too much blood, the young man had to be transferred to the “Agustín OH’oran” hospital in the city of Mérida.

TYT Newsroom