Women’s growth and work recognized on the occasion of Mexican Women’s Day

As part of Mexican Women’s Day, which is commemorated on February 15, the deputy of the National Action Party, Dafne López Osorio recognized all the women in the country who in one way or another drive growth and the closing of inequality gaps, and reaffirmed her commitment to continuing defending the rights and interests of the women of Yucatán.

“The commemoration of this date takes the legacy of important Mexican feminists such as Elvia Carrillo Puerto and Consuelo Zavala Castillo, Yucatecans who led important efforts for the claim and recognition of women’s political rights, such as the Feminist Congress of 1917,” she said.

She emphasized that Mexican Women’s Day celebrates the “Political Independence of Women“, achieved on April 6, 1956 through the recognition of women’s right to vote.

In the ordinary session, the deputies of the LXIII Legislature continued with the analysis of the IV Government Report, in which they expressed their impressions regarding the first appearance held on Monday, the 13th, with the participation of the Secretary-General of Government, María Fritz Sierra; the Secretary of Administration and Finance, Olga Rosas Moya; the head of the SSP, Luis Felipe Saidén Ojeda and the head of the State Attorney General’s Office, Juan León León, who developed the theme of “Government, Security, and Rule of Law“.

Also appearing on the subject of Human Development were the Secretary of Health, Mauricio Sauri Vivas; the Secretary of Sustainable Development, Sayda Rodríguez Gómez; and the Secretary of Education, Liborio Vidal Aguilar.

From the National Action Party and on the subject of Government, Security and Rule of Law, Deputy Jesús Pérez Ballote emphasized that Yucatán is on the right path towards the construction of a consolidated state of peace, legality and justice, which joins efforts between society and government.

“Accountability is an extremely important element to ensure that governments respond to the needs of the people, we will continue to strengthen our rule of law to build consensus and overcome eventual differences through democratic channels, all in favor of Yucatecans,” he added.

The National Action deputy, Manuela Cocom Bolio emphasized that many actions have been carried out in Yucatan, despite the situations that have arisen, such as the pandemic, efforts have been redoubled to move forward and maintain Yucatan as a state at the forefront in health, education and sustainable development.

During his speech, he emphasized several actions and results of these, in terms of programs that have been implemented in the current state administration and that have been transcendental.

Congressman Crescencio Gutiérrez González (NA), pointed out that, in sum, everything focused on the good of Yucatecans has achieved that Yucatán occupies the first places in investment, job creation, security, credit rating, transparency and development.

“We can conclude that our state is advancing in the right direction and these results translate into quality of life and balance in Yucatecan society,” he said.

Congresswoman Fabiola Loeza Novelo, celebrated all the actions that strengthen the state in terms of security and justice. “I highlight the promptness provided by the authorities to avoid impunity, corruption, as well as the timely management of resources to exercise an objective and rational expenditure.“

The Morena deputy, Alejandra Novelo Segura called for “our proposals to be answered before this Plenary, dialogue and the contrast of ideas are essential to nurture democracy and the exercise of government, we will continue to insist that this government reorient its policies and prioritize the people who have the least“.

The PRI deputy, Gaspar Quintal Parra, reminded that a social and democratic state under the rule of law is one in which the improvement of its social reality must be demanded and guaranteed by and for the citizens; “but in order to guarantee such improvement, an adequate accountability is required, which considers the bases of the present, in order to implement improvements in the future“.

The deputy of Movimiento Ciudadano, Vida Gómez Herrera, made a recount of the actions undertaken, as well as the questioning of the officials during the appearances in order to expand the information on the topics presented.

Eduardo Sobrino Sierra, deputy of the PRD, spoke of the importance of working for and with those who have the least, he acknowledged the improvements that have been seen in terms of transportation and resources for security institutions.

Legislator Jazmín Villanueva Moo (Morena), expressed her opposition to what was presented during the hearings, assuring that the information was insufficient.

Finally, Deputy Rafael Echazarreta Torres (Morena), presented a point of agreement to request the Municipality to present the master plan of the project called “Tho’, park for all” as well as the environmental impact and urban development studies.

At the end of the session, the deputies were summoned to the celebration of the next session for this Wednesday 15 at 11 am, where the second day of appearances will take place with the presence of various state officials, continuing with the process of analysis of the Glosa of the IV Government Report.

TYT Newsroom