“Wired and reclaimed” sustainable art at Soho Galleries

The Yucatan Times was present at the Soho Galleries press conference, where the new collaboration with Yucatan Giving Outreach was presented, an organization that provides support and creates solutions to poverty, hunger and social injustice.

The invited artists are Sandra Dooley (Cuba), Luca de Pravato (Italy) Oton Rivera (Durango) Victor Davalos (Mexico City) who will give life to the art exhibition “Wired and reclaimed”, which will officially open on Saturday, February 4.

The objective is to make eco-bricks from garbage and recycled waste to make organic orchards that will be created to benefit families and help them to reduce expenses and cover a part of their basic needs.

A percentage of the art sales will be use for this purpose.

The initiative seeks to help about 40 families in the vulnerable area of San Antonio Xluch, a community located in the south of the city.

Soho Galleries is one of the most recognized galleries in Merida, it has been sharing art for more than 12 years and has representations of national and international artists.

Remember that on Saturday, February 4, the artists will be waiting at Soho Galleries for buyers who want to cooperate with this important cause.

TYT Newsroom