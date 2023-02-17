While the world celebrates International Childhood Cancer Day, in Mexico thousands die every year

The world celebrates International Childhood Cancer Day (ICCD) on February 15. The Childhood Cancer International, a federation of numerous parent-founded child cancer support groups, was established that day.

The goal of the day is to bring attention to and express support for young people with cancer. Despite all the scientific progress, juvenile cancer continues to be the greatest cause of disease-related death in children.

This increases the significance of ICCD. Here is all the information you require about this day.

The International Childhood Cancer Day campaign will run for three years, starting in 2021 and ending in 2023. Better Survival is the slogan for the three-year initiative. The campaign is a component of the attempt to meet the WHO Global Childhood Cancer Initiative’s objective goal of at least 60% of children diagnosed with cancer worldwide surviving by 2030.

In 1994, Childhood Cancer International was founded. It is the world’s biggest organization for pediatric cancer patient support. The organization is made up of more than 170 different groups, including parent organizations, associations for children with cancer survivors, support groups for children with cancer, and cancer societies. Childhood Cancer International established International Childhood Cancer Day as a yearly celebration in 2002.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 400 000 children and teenagers are diagnosed with cancer each year. International Childhood Cancer Day is marked to increase awareness of the disease and offer support for the families of those children who have cancer. This is also a day to honour all the kids whose lives were taken by cancer.

Organizations and people join forces on this day to raise awareness of the value of early detection. One of the best strategies to lower the death rate from children’s cancer is early diagnosis.

The day serves as a reminder of the demand for more financing for research. International Childhood Cancer Day is observed both to increase awareness and to let child sufferers know they are not alone.

But sadly, in Mexico, the situation is far from good for children with cancer. Ever since Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador took office in 2018, there has been an almost systematic lack of medicine for children and adults with cancer.

According to many analysts, the Obrador administration diverted economic resources that were destined for cancer medicine to use them in its populist nationalist programs, in order to obtain more votes from the people in state and municipal elections.

Analysts also coincide that in the 2024 presidential election, Obrador will be using all the government apparatus to operate against his opponents (even violating electoral laws as the Morena political party has been doing systematically for the last two years.

According to the Asociación Mexicana de Ayuda a Niños con Cáncer: AMANC ( Mexican Association to help Children with Cancer) published in 2021 that an average of 2,200 children with cancer die annually in Mexico since the year 2018.

TYT Newsroom