What are the housing trends in Mexico for 2023?

The demand for housing in 2023 will not stop, but will adapt to the new needs for space, functionality, and economy derived from the Covid-19 pandemic, reported the appraiser Tasvaluo.

According to the consultancy, the new trends will bring intelligent solutions from the actors involved in the construction.

For this reason, Tasvaluo estimated that next year we will see a greater offer of vertical prototypes and smaller departments.

“This is the result of the high competition for space in downtown, tourist and business areas. It also affects the growing need for real estate and the appearance of new types of homes and families,” the firm explained.

Other trends planned for 2023 are architectural minimalism, home automation and intelligence, and the use of recycled materials .

Likewise, the incorporation of new real estate business models of spaces for sale, rent or hybrids will boom.

(Photo: Yucatan a la mano)

Vertical housing, the biggest trend for 2023

For Tasvaluo, verticalization in Mexico is one of the growing trends for next year, as developers have seen in it the efficiency and flexibility of places.

This system would even solve a large part of the needs for coexistence and relationships between generations Z, X and Alpha.

“These generations will adapt to verticalization more quickly, being a dominant one in 2030. It offers them what they are looking for: amenities as close as possible , as well as shopping centers, pharmacies, among others,” he pointed out.

In this sense, the main challenge in this scenario is to generate an economic vertical product that is accessible to all.

