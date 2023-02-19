Well-known Yucatecan businessman arrested for fraud… again

Almost twenty agents of the State Investigation Police (PEI) arrested businessman Ermilo Castilla Roche on Saturday morning at a home in the north of Merida, apparently in compliance with an arrest warrant issued by the First Criminal Judge, Rubi Gonzalez Alpuche.

Castilla Roche was accused of fraud by members of his former political family (businessmen Fernando Ponce García and sons Ponce Díaz), and for this reason he was held for four years in preventive detention in the Centro de Readaptación Social de Yucatán, without trial. Last January 20, a federal judge granted him an injunction against this measure and ordered him to be placed under house arrest with a security bracelet.

According to his brother Raul Castilla Roche, today, Saturday, around 5:45 a.m., a group of 16 to 20 PEI agents, aboard four vehicles, of which, he said, only one had official identification, arrived at the door of the private house where Ermilo lives, located in the north of Merida, and opened it by force, despite the resistance of the caretaker, who was threatened with arrest if he continued to resist.

He accuses violent arrest

The policemen, added Raul Castilla, did not show any document with judicial authorization to carry out this operation.

“Ermilo, thinking that something was happening to my mother, obeyed and when he left he found the policemen there.” “I arrived shortly after the beginning of the operation. When I saw the PEI agents trying to arrest my brother I shouted at him: ‘Ermilo, get down on the ground, don’t let them take you,’ but a policeman punched me in the nose, which was fractured.

Raul Castilla pointed out that his brother did not resist arrest and he entered the prison shortly after being arrested.

Regarding the court order to arrest him, the interviewee said that “the lawyers are gathering the information.

On Saturday, February 18th, the version circulated that the order had been signed by Judge Gonzalez Alpuche.

Raul commented that his brother “is not a fugitive, he can be located by means of the house arrest. If the judge issued an arrest warrant, it is correct, let it be complied with, but if the person can be located, why do things this way? It is an abuse of power.

Apparently, a few weeks ago Ermilo Castilla obtained his freedom with several restrictions, among which is the deposit of three million pesos, but allegedly he did not comply, so the Attorney General’s Office pointed out this irregularity and the Criminal Court ordered the re-arrest.

TYT Newsroom