Veda Festival started successfully last weekend in Celestún

Celestún, Yucatán, February 5, 2023.- With a tochito tournament, the handicraft bazaar, gastronomy, tours, live music and sand sculpture activities for children, visitors came to Celestún to enjoy the Veda Festival, strategy promoted by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal to support people who depend on fishing during the difficult season of suspension of the grouper catch.

The Veda Festival will be in 15 fishing communities, 11 municipalities and 387 kilometers of beaches with the aim of activating the economy of the sector during this season, developing tourism, giving more growth opportunities to fishing families and diversifying activities in area.

Next weekend, it will play Telchac Puerto, on February 11 and 12; later, Dzilam de Bravo, San Crisanto, and Chabihau, on 25 and 26; San Felipe, Río Lagartos, and Coloradas, March 4 and 5; Chuburná, Chelem, Chicxulub and Progreso, March 11 and 12 of the same; El Cuyo, 18 to 19, and Sisal, 25 and 26.

