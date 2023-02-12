Valladolid: Yucatan destination with the highest hotel occupancy in 2022 with an average of 59.49%

The Pueblo Mágico of Valladolid was the destination with the highest percentage of hotel occupancy in 2022, registering an average of 59.49 percent in the 12 months of the previous year, while at the state level the figure reached 54.14 percent.

Juan José Martín Pacheco, president of the Mexican Association of Hotels in Yucatán (AMHY), pointed out that Valladolid is a city that is showing significant growth in tourism, which is driving the development of the hotel sector, which in turn has a positive impact on other economic activities in the eastern region of the state, as it strengthens the supply chain.

He explained that upon taking stock of the figures for 2022, it was observed that the year closed with positive numbers for the hotel sector in Yucatan, as the average in the entire entity was 10 points higher than what was obtained in 2021, when it was almost 45 percent.

“The highest record of occupied rooms was in Valladolid with 59.49 percent, followed by Merida with 56 percent, Izamal 50.57 percent, Playas with 38.88 percent and Chichen Itza with 32.08 percent,” he detailed.

Martin Pacheco highlighted that in 2022 Valladolid was placed as the Yucatan destination with the highest average hotel room occupancy in April, when it registered 71.67 percent, and for six months it also reported a percentage above 60 points.

In the case of Merida, he pointed out, it had 8 months with figures above 50 and 60 points, and four below 40 percent, similar figures to those registered in the state average, according to surveys carried out by the Mexican Association of Hotels in Yucatan among affiliated hotels.

Juan José Martín Pacheco indicated that the figures registered in 2022 reflect a dynamic activity in Yucatán, with the arrival of more tourists by air and on cruise ships who see in the state unique attractions and a wide variety of tourist products.

The tourist movement in the state shows that national and international tourists are looking for destinations that complement diverse factors in the same place, such as the Magical Towns of Valladolid and Izamal, which are in great demand to visit.

TYT Newsroom