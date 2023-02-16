Valentine’s Day brings out the spirit in Merida, tourists and locals come out to celebrate

Cupid got many Yucatecans in love to go out and celebrate with their partners, and restaurants took advantage of the occasion to prepare a special menu for this Day of Love and Friendship. Restaurants did not let the emotional event pass them by and prepared themselves by decorating their premises with balloons and other elements referring to love.

Most of the restaurants were completely full, with people lined up, mainly in the Paseo Montejo area. The greatest movement was reflected after 8:00 p.m., when couples and friends came out to enjoy themselves.

It seemed to be a great day in the city for couples and friends, who had the opportunity to go out and enjoy themselves.

TYT Newsroom