Users demand modernization of the Merida’s public transportation system

In anticipation of the beginning of a transformed public transportation system with investment from the state and federal governments and companies, the transportation service in Merida’s downtown has become more deficient, according to users who are demanding changes.

According to the complaints that La Verdad Noticias was able to compile, most of them agree that the change of bus stops, the lack of units lengthens the waiting time and the units remain in very bad condition.

It should be recalled that it was this Wednesday, when a unit of the urban transportation company Alianza de Camioneros, lost a tire in the middle of the street putting at risk dozens of passengers who had boarded the unit.

The state government assured that there would be more and better units on the route to the campus of the Universidad Autónoma de Yucatán (UADY), but so far the same ones remain, and this is the reason why the students of the School of Accounting refuse to go to their new location.

This is the case of Jorge who is a student and said that in his case he has to take two public transportation units, he explained that many of the units are not up to the standards of a city like Merida.

Others added that the authorities should hurry up with the implementation of new routes and units, since the existing ones provide poor quality service.

“The Va y Ven has a fair fare, it is fast and the route it takes to get to the destination is also very fast,” said student Janeth Chable.

