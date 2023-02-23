US President Joe Biden falls while boarding Air Force One (Watch Video)

President Biden appeared to trip and fall Wednesday, Feb. 22nd, while he was climbing the steps to board Air Force One in Warsaw, Poland, according to a video of the incident.

The video shows Biden falling near the top of the staircase on the airport tarmac before catching himself, turning to wave and entering the aircraft. It remains unclear what might have caused Biden to trip on the steps.

The incident occurred shortly after the president wrapped up his trip to Eastern Europe to visit Ukraine and Poland. Biden is slated to return to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday evening aboard the plane.

The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Biden’s apparent fall on the steps leading to Air Force One comes nearly two years after he similarly fell on the same steps at Joint Base Andrews.

Following the March 2019 fall in which Biden was filmed tripping on multiple steps, the White House said he was “doing 100% fine” and blamed the stumble on the gusty conditions.



“It’s pretty windy outside, it’s very windy. I almost fell coming up the steps myself. He is doing 100% fine,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at the time.

“Nothing more than a misstep on the stairs,” White House communications director Kate Bedingfield.

On Monday, Biden traveled to Kyiv, Ukraine, and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a surprise visit. The president reaffirmed his steadfast support for the war-torn nation during the short trip.

