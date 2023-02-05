UADY experts treat stranded dolphins and other marine species

Members of the Programa de Investigación y Conservación de Mamíferos Marinos de Yucatán of the Universidad Autónoma de Yucatán (Picmmy-UADY), participated in the care of a dolphin that stranded on January 26th on the beaches of the municipality of Progreso.

According to the report, the bottlenose dolphin (Tursiops truncatus) presented several wounds caused by a bite from a larger species.

The dolphin was transferred to the facilities of the XIII Zona Naval, where it was kept in the water at a shallow depth, and its heart and respiratory rate were constantly monitored.

Given the good health response, the members of Picmmy-UADY, in coordination with the Progreso Ecological Police, the Federal Attorney’s Office for Environmental Protection (Profepa) and the Secretary of the Navy, decided to release it.

They detailed that the mammal swam without problems, despite this, a vigilance was maintained on the coasts, although so far no stranding has been reported again, so it was qualified as a successful attention and release.

It is worth mentioning that the Picmmy – UADY, is formed by students of Marine Biology, Biology and Veterinary Medicine and Zootechnics. It is coordinated by Dr. Raúl Díaz Gamboa, who was dedicated to the 24-hour surveillance of the animal.

