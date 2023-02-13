U.S. denies negotiations with Mexico to initiate mass deportations

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador offered his Cuban counterpart, Miguel Díaz-Canel, that Mexico will play a more active role in ensuring that Cuba’s sovereignty is respected in the face of the trade blockade imposed by the United States.

In the framework of the Mexico-Cuba Bilateral Meeting, Salud IMSS-Bienestar, in Campeche, the federal president said that Cuba will not be allowed to be included in the list of terrorist countries.

“I offer President Miguel Díaz-Canel that Mexico will lead a more active movement for all countries to unite and defend the independence and sovereignty of Cuba and nothing, nothing to treat it as a terrorist country, to put it on the blacklist of alleged terrorists,” he said.

From the Seventh Naval Region, once again the Mexican president said that they will continue to demand the lifting of this blockade and not only within the United Nations (UN) assemblies, but permanently, as it is an inhumane act.

“We are going to continue demanding the removal, the elimination of the blockade against Cuba, which is inhumane. Not only when it comes to voting in the UN, which is always won, only one or two countries abstain or vote against, most of the countries of the world are in favor of eliminating the blockade, but the assembly passes and it is back to the same thing”, he pointed out.

