Turkey-Siria Earthquake death toll surpasses 7,200

More than 7,200 people have been reported dead and thousands injured after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Turkey and Syria early Monday, February 6th, according to officials and agencies.

(CNN).- Thousands of buildings collapsed in both countries and aid agencies are particularly worried about northwestern Syria, where more than 4 million people were already relying on humanitarian assistance.

The quake, one of the strongest to hit the region in more than 100 years, struck 23 kilometers (14.2 miles) east of Nurdagi, in Turkey’s Gaziantep province, at a depth of 24.1 kilometers (14.9 miles), the US Geological Survey said.

The number of people who have died in Turkey and Syria has risen to 7,266.

It comes after the Turkish health minister confirmed 5,434 people were killed in the country alone.

TYT Newsroom