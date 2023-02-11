Try your luck at Merida’s top rated casinos

Over the past couple of decades, Yucatan’s capital has enhanced its reputation as one of the top destinations in Mexico for tourism and leisure. Partly, that’s down to its rich history and the wealth of museums, art galleries and shops. However, Merida is also famed for its fabulous and varied night life.

Dancing and gambling are two of the most popular ways to spend an evening in Merida. We will take a look at some of the best venues for dancing the night away another time, although as you will soon see, there are some places where you can do both. Right now, let’s check out the Merida casinos where you can safely unleash your inner James Bond.

Golden Island Casino

Probably the most famous gambling venue in the city, Golden Island Casino is open 24/7. More than just a casino, it is an important leisure complex that also features live music for the dancing you crave and a choice of fine dining options.

If you are only there for the gaming, stay clear of the comfy seated area or you will never want to move, and head to the main casino floor. Here, you will find all the most popular electronic games including roulette, bingo and poker plus the sort of choice of slot games that you would ordinarily only expect to see at an Online Casino list.

Casino Life

Further to the north of the city, Casino Life is located at the Plaza Galerías shopping mall, close to H&M and the famous Liverpool department store. If you have a taste for table games, you will love Casino Life. The casino classics on offer include blackjack, baccarat, poker and roulette.

There are also more than 400 slot games and if you are a sports fan, make sure you don’t miss the big screen coverage of the biggest events. You can even place a bet at the on-site sportsbook.

Casino Circus

This recently refurbished casino close to central Merida has an emphasis on American-style slots, as well as providing a good choice of electronic games. Once you have exhausted your bankroll, relax over their famous Las Vegas style buffet brunch, which is full of crowd-pleasers.

Casino Circus also offers some of the best live entertainment and musical acts in Merida, such as the recent Tribute to Rocío Dúrcal, which garnered rave reviews.

Casino La Cima

Situated at Plaza Patio in the heart of the city, Casino La Cima is a smaller casino than the others on our list, but still has a good selection of slots and electronic games. A warm welcome is guaranteed, and it’s a great place to stop and relax for an hour or so after a shopping expedition.

Alcoholic drinks are not served at La Cima, but being in such a central location, there is no shortage of places to visit for a cocktail or a glass of wine once you have worked your way through your favorite casino games.