Truck driver dies crushed in accident on the Mérida-Tetiz highway

A person was crushed to death after a dump truck overturned on the Mérida-Tetiz federal highway.

Mérida, Yuc., February 7, 2023.- The tragedy was reported this Tuesday, Feb. 7th, at kilometer 10, when the driver of a dump truck lost control when his left front tire exploded.

This resulted in him getting out of the rolling track until the vehicle ended up turned over on his left side.

The driver was crushed to death and his companion lived to tell the tale and was only in shock by the death of his co-worker, who was heading to the Yucatecan capital to deliver their load of dirt.

The area had to be cordoned off by agents of the Ministry of Public Security pending the corresponding proceedings of the State Attorney General’s Office.

Finally, officers of the National Guard would appear to establish responsibilities and that the personnel of the Forensic Medical Service carry out the removal of the body.