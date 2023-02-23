Travel tips for your next trip to Mexico

With its warm climate, beautiful beaches and proximity to the U.S., Mexico is a popular tourist destination for many Americans. However, recent incidents may have some people wondering if they should reconsider their travel plans.

During the past few months, taxi drivers have been harassing Ubers in Cancun and there was the death of three Americans in Mexico City in October. Now an updated Travel Advisory issued warnings regarding crime and kidnapping.

“We get this one a lot, especially by folks who haven’t traveled as much, haven’t left the country before, or have read stories about ‘Mexico being dangerous’ but maybe don’t recognize it’s a large, diverse country, much likes ours,” Jared Benoff, a travel agent for Vacationeeze, which specializes in destination weddings in Mexico, told USA TODAY. Many of Benoff’s clients plan trips to Cancun and Riviera Maya, known for their turquoise beaches and myriad resorts.

The State Department updated the Travel Advisory for Mexico on Oct. 5, which is done regularly. Several tourist destinations, like Mexico City, Sayulita, and Cancun, now have warnings related to cartel-related crime.

“The safety and security of U.S. citizens overseas is one of the Department’s highest priorities, and we provide U.S. citizens with relevant information so they can make well-informed decisions before they travel,” a State Department spokesperson said.

Read below to learn more about the Travel Advisory for Mexico’s most popular tourist destinations and safety tips for visiting those areas.

What is the updated Travel Advisory for Mexico?

Women look at the sea in Playa Delfines (Dolphin Beach) in Cancun, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, on Nov. 8, 2022.

Rather than providing one overall assessment for the entire country, each state is assessed individually since some areas have an increased risk of crime and kidnapping.

Mexico Travel Tips:

“​Use the same safety precautions you would when traveling anywhere,” Benoff added.

A few of his top tips include:

Don’t flaunt cash.

Use an ATM inside a bank or resort.

Use the safe in your room.

Bring two printed copies of your passport and other important documents, like medication or driver’s licenses.

Travel insurance can also help protect you against stolen or lost personal property.

TYT Newsroom