Transportation for Carnaval de Mérida 2023: These are the routes and schedules

Since the change of venue for the Mérida Carnival, bus routes are available to the public to take them free of charge to the venues where the parade, concerts and troupe competitions will take place.

To get to the Carnival Pavilion, located in Terrenos Mitza on Jacinto Canek Avenue (124-C by 55), the points where you can access the service starting at 5:00 p.m. are: San Benito Market in Merida’s Historic Center, 54th Street between 67th and 69th Streets.

As well as the Aventuras route on Calle 59 with 64, which includes stops at the Centenario Zoo and Animaya; other routes are also available such as Canek-Caucel, Plaza Patio, Macroplaza, Kukulcan,

There is also exclusive transportation for women and children “Mujer segura” that will depart from the parking lot of the Palacio Municipal, (Calle 63 between 62 and 64, Centro), with the same schedule starting at 5:00 pm.

Traffic will be closed from 6:00 p.m. on the stretch of 124 C and 55th Streets and it will not be possible to access Canek Avenue, so attendees are advised to go around Plaza Canek and enter through 128th Street to access the parking lot.

For Ciudad Carnaval located at the Xmatkuil fairgrounds, public transportation will leave from 58th Street between 67th and 69th in the Historic Center of the City.

