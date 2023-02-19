Transgender person discriminated against in a Merida bar goes to Conapred to file a formal complaint

Yucatecan Luis Aquino denounced before the National Council to Prevent Discrimination (Conapred) and before the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH), that he was a victim of discrimination in a bar in Mérida.

As we reported, the young man made public through his Instagram account that he was a victim of ‘hate’ and ‘transphobia’ after he was denied access to the ‘Elite’ bar in Mérida.

He indicated that the doorman told him that due to the dress code he could not be allowed to enter the place, however, the young man said he felt ‘ridiculed’, since other girls in the place were dressed in the same type of clothes he was wearing.

After sharing his feelings on social networks, his publication went viral on social networks and after several hours, the young man announced that with the help of the Association ‘Spectrum Diversidad Estudiantil’, he filed a complaint for discrimination before the Conapred and the CNDH.

Although this is not the first time that this situation has occurred and the mentioned bar has been previously accused of discriminating against a young man for wearing a crop top, so far no statement has been made, however, some users claim that the bar has disabled comments and that many users have been blocked when they tag the bar in any publication related to the case.

TYT Newsroom