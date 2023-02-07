Three construction sites collapse vehicular traffic in Merida

The simultaneous execution of three large projects in downtown Merida and the east of the city has caused havoc to vehicular traffic, since the presence of heavy machinery has forced the closure of some streets and lanes.

This is the construction of the Gran Parque La Plancha, in the yards of the former railroad station, which is being carried out in conjunction with the so-called Corredor Turístico-Gastronómico de Mérida, which is being built on 47th Street between 48th and 56th Streets.

In parallel, but at a point connected by the train tracks, the start of work on the IE-Tram also keeps dozens of workers, bulldozers and backhoes on Avenue 47, which runs from the exit to the Los Heroes subdivision to the La Plancha area.

As a result, vehicles traveling from east to west on this busy avenue are prevented from double-queuing and during the morning and afternoon rush hours, the long lines slow down traffic heading downtown.

In the opposite direction, returning from 50th Street to the east ring road makes it necessary to take detours through several neighborhoods such as Mayapán, Nueva Mayapán and Manuel Ávila Camacho, before rejoining the avenue to exit towards the ring road.

In the downtown area, the closure of 43rd Street and the disappearance of 43A, due to the construction of La Plancha Park, cancelled one of the main entrance roads to downtown, so that cars have to go from 42nd Street to 57th Street to enter this area through a roadway that was collapsed before.

On the other side of the first square of the city, on 47th Street, the work of the Tourist-Gastronomic Corridor is being carried out, which keeps the road partially blocked, due to the fact that the trenchers opened the streets to introduce the high tension cables subway.

The work was also extended to 56th Street and 47th Street, causing traffic problems in the Santa Ana neighborhood.

The intention is for the three projects to be completed in December of this year, along with the Mayan Train, hence the rush to complete them all simultaneously, despite the closures to vehicular traffic.

TYT Newsroom