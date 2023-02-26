Thousands plan to demonstrate in Mexico to defend democracy

Activists, writers and academics announced that they will hold a second march for INE, in order to defend the National Electoral Institute from Plan “B” of the Mexican President’s Electoral Reform. The first protest that took place on the same topic took place on November 13, 2022, mobilization that was called “El INE no se toca”, in AS Mexico we will tell you all the details so that you can take precautions or be informed in case you attend.

Through an official communiqué it was informed that around 117 civil society organizations from at least 82 cities in Mexico and abroad have been summoned to participate in the second demonstration in defense of INE; they explained that in the first protest they were able to get the opposition to approve the first constitutional reform, in spite of this, the so-called Plan B is currently under discussion, “in revenge they approved a Plan B that uncovers the institute with legislative changes made by steam in total disarray and without the consensus of the other political forces, flagrantly violating the Constitution”, states the communiqué.

When will the second March in defense of INE take place?

The call confirms that the second march for the INE will take place on Sunday, February 26, 2023; in this sense the organization “Unidos por México 2024″ which integrates more than 60 organizations called to also protest in more than 82 cities in the national territory and abroad. The concentration will be called “My vote is not touched”, and the maximum protest will take place in Mexico City, with the purpose of uniting political and social forces to “defend INE’s democracy”.

What time will be the second march for INE?

The second march in defense of INE will be a continuation of the mobilization of November 13, 2022, in which any type of person may participate and in which multiple politicians, academics, activists, writers and citizens who support the objective of the march will be present, according to the official communiqué. In Mexico City, it has already been confirmed that the protest will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, February 26th, and participants were urged to arrive earlier, around 7:00 a.m., since from the early hours of the day there will be closures and cuts to traffic on nearby streets.

Where will the pro-INE activists demonstrate?

The announced call indicates that in Mexico City the demonstration in favor of INE will take place in the Zócalo of the capital city, where a stage will be set up in order for multiple activists to give their speeches and points of view. The organizers informed that attendees will be able to enter the main square of the capital city through the streets 20 de Noviembre, 16 de Septiembre, Madero and 5 de Mayo.

What is AMLO’s Plan B about?

The so-called “Plan B of AMLO” is an initiative proposed by the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, whose purpose is to reduce the budget of the National Electoral Institute (INE), in addition to making modifications to the Organic Law of the Judiciary, the General Law of Electoral Institutions and Procedures, as well as the General Law of Political Parties.

On December 15, 2022, with 262 votes in favor, 217 against and zero abstentions, members of the Plenary of the Chamber of Deputies eliminated the proposal of the Green Party referred to as “eternal life clause”, which would allow parties to transfer votes under the figure of “common candidacy”. “The political parties may nominate candidates under the figure of common candidacy, in this case, the logo or emblem of the parties that decide to participate in this modality will appear in the same box of the electoral ballot. The parties must enter into an agreement for the distribution of the votes cast”, was the paragraph eliminated from the reservation.

Last Monday, February 20, 2023, the united commissions of Governance and Second Legislative Studies of the Senate approved with 20 votes in favor and 10 against the second installment of AMLO’s Plan B, where the clause of “eternal life” for political parties was left out, likewise Article 12 of the Law of Institutions and Electoral Procedures, which would allow the distribution of votes among political parties in order not to lose their candidacy, was rejected.

“Political parties may nominate candidates under the figure of common candidacy. In this case, the logo or emblem of the parties that decide to participate in this modality will appear in the same box of the electoral ballot. The parties must enter into an agreement for the distribution of the votes cast”, stated the article eliminated by the Senate committees.

Plan B of the National Executive has currently been endorsed with four laws, among which are the disappearance of the sub-delegation structure and budget reduction; the second point would imply dismissing 8 out of every 10 workers that make up the Institute at a national level, according to INE.

TYT Newsroom