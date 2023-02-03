These are the 9 Top Yucatecan restaurants according to the Mexico Gastronomic Guide

In its ninth edition, the Mexico Gastronomic Guide recognized 9 restaurants inside the state, placing Yucatecan gastronomy among the best in the country.

Mérida, Yucatán, February 3, 2023.- The quality and flavor of Yucatecan gastronomy stood out among the 250 best restaurants in the country, where nine of them represented the entity, the result of the intense national and international promotion carried out by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal to attract more tourism and economic benefit to the state of Yucatan.

Yucatán was present at the ninth edition of the Mexico Gastronomic Guide 2023, in which 9 Yucatecan restaurants were included to show their gastronomy in this guide that has become a benchmark for the best of Mexican gastronomy, where an expert jury, made up of the 60 most influential gastronomy figures in Mexico, selects the restaurants that will appear and awards the distinctions to the best of the year.

The Yucatecan restaurants that appeared in this edition were:

Kinich (Izamal)

El Mesón del Marqués (Valladolid)

Ixi’im, in Chocholá

Micaela Mar y Leña

Oliva Enoteca

Astro Bistro Spirits

La Tradición

Merci

Nectar

Within this framework, they highlighted the strategies promoted by Gov. Vila Dosal to trigger tourism in Yucatan, such as in 2022, the Year of Yucatecan Gastronomy, a project with which various national and international meetings were held in favor of the culinary diversity of the region, strengthening the linking and promotion actions of the state, having the flavors of Yucatan as ambassadors.

With a special mention, the Kinich restaurant, run by Miriam Azcorra Rejón, stood out for the “Best SME Environmental Practices”, for its conservation program and promotion of sustainable Yucatecan cuisine among communities and the restaurant itself. Kinich seeks to provide a place where you can taste the best Yucatecan food with a delicious seasoning, in a cozy atmosphere surrounded by the hospitality and warmth of the Yucatecans.

Chefs from all over Mexico, from Baja California to Yucatán, were part of this list in which you can find different gastronomic styles, from traditional Mexican, avant-garde or international cuisine.

In this guide you will find the reviews of the 250 best restaurants, and why they stand out, including the type of cuisine, space and trajectory of the place, chef in charge of the kitchen, dish recommendations and contact information, illustrated with photographs of dishes , restaurants and chefs.

Located in the main square of the Magical Town of Valladolid, the Mesón del Marqués hotel opened its doors for the first time 55 years ago, and today, it has the distinctive Treasures of Mexico. Its restaurant is the ideal place to get to know a bit of the great gastronomy of Valladolid, with a proposal led by Chef Elio Xicum, who focuses on colonial flavors with hints of eastern smoke.

Oliva Enoteca opened its doors in 2015 in the center of Mérida and offers classic dishes of Italian gastronomy and signature cuisine. In charge of Chef Stefano Marcelletti, Oliva Enoteca creates its pasta at home using fresh and regional ingredients, in a modern and industrial environment.

Ixi’im is Mexican cuisine with nuances from the southeast of Mexico. The gastronomic proposal developed by Chef Jorge Vallejo and brought to life by Chef Luis Ronzón, is characterized by innovation and simplicity, with a high level of refinement. They use modern and ancestral techniques to recreate traditional flavors, respecting and highlighting the local product and honoring the flavors that are part of the Mexican idiosyncrasy.

Micaela’s Chef Vidal Elías Murillo and Sommelier Alberto Nacif (PhotoL Micaela FB page)

Opened in 2018, Micaela Mar & Leña is a restaurant where you can find dishes designed to create unique culinary experiences, transmitting delicious flavors. It has an extensive menu of mezcals, wines and contemporary cuisine, where flavors from the land and the sea stand out. Astro Bistro Spirits enters this guide for the first time, thanks to the proposal of chef Alejandro Méndez, who proposes a reinterpretation of Parisian cuisine with the use of products from Yucatán. Opened in November 2020, Astro Bistro has a wide selection of wines with more than 56 labels and a delicious menu made up of unique recipes.

Chef Cetina from La Tradición (Photo: TYT)

In the kitchen of La Tradición they use ancient processes to prepare their dishes, such as the buried technique known as “pib”, cooking over charcoal and firewood, handmade tortillas, among others. Chef David Cetina takes care of every detail, verifying that his specialties are cooked in an artisanal way to offer an authentic flavor of gastronomy.

Chef Regina Escalante from Merci seeks to offer fresh and local products made at the moment, combining two cultures that define her, the American and the French. Inspired by traditional recipes to make their own, Regina and her team are convinced of the potential of local gastronomy and their desire to share the good taste of food, supporting the Traspatio Maya social program with the project “Pide tu huacal” , which consists of receiving a selection of fresh fruits and vegetables harvested by Yucatecan families under responsible practices.

Chef Roberto Solís (Photo: Nectar FB page)

Nectar, in charge of the award-winning and renowned Chef Roberto Solís, is one of the most recognized avant-garde restaurants in the Mexican southeast. It is an evolutionary Yucatecan cuisine, which adapts to the products that are produced each season, and which uses inputs from its land in an environment that combines the modern of its presentations with the traditional Yucatan flavor with a contemporary touch.

These restaurants are part of the Yucatan gastronomic chain, which today has a wide offer in which all kinds of cuisine stand out, from traditional, contemporary, author and fusion. Its achievements are reflected in the experiences of its diners, the development and growth of its collaborators, and its successes at a local, national, and international level.

The Mexico Gastronomic Guide 2023 will be available throughout the country from February 15.

TYT Newsroom