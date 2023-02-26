The Wall Street Journal says Leonora Carrington could become the new Frida Kahlo

Is the Art Market Ready to Declare a New Frida Kahlo?

With surging valuations, Christie’s says the market for female artists in Mexico, including Leonora Carrington, is getting surreal.

Surrealism got its start as a boys’ club in 1920s Paris, but lately the art world has started paying more attention to several surrealist women based in Mexico.

Global sensation Frida Kahlo continues to lead this pack, with an auction record of $34.8 million reset two years ago and museums selling merchandise festooned with her signature unibrow, from tote bags to dolls.

Collectors have also started scouting for alternatives in part because Kahlo only created around 150 pieces, and Mexico can now also claim anything by her that comes up for sale within its borders as cultural patrimony.

TYT Newsroom