Meet Tom and Tod, two Americans who have decided to embark on the Ultimate Road Trip Across Mexico.

A grand adventure you can follow in The Yucatan Times, starting today!

Mexico’s 32 states

37 days

6,000 miles

Tom Williams and Todd Nevins, residents of Mérida, begin the road trip at sunrise on Isla Mujeres, the furthest eastern point in Mexico. For the next 37 days, they drive across Mexico hitting all 32 States and exploring the noisy cantinas and local food markets, and will explore and experience one specific event each Mexican state is known for.

They will rely on the local guides and local people to lead them to the Magic of México, with the finish line being Tijuana, the furthest western point on mainland Mexico.

Tod is a Google Ads marketing guy and Digital Nomad. He lives in Mexico City and Merida, Yucatan. So how did Tod get here? Twelve years ago, he and his wife pulled the ripcord on their everyday American life, sold everything they owned, and moved to Mexico. Then they met Tom and Julissa at Merida’s best Irish pub, Hennessey’s.

Tod runs a Google Ads marketing agency, so staying connected is crucial. In future episodes, he will detail how he intends to stay connected while on the road. In Tod’s words –Why are we doing this? The timing is never perfect, and we have a million excuses not to go, but why not?

Tom. When he was 19, his first international trip was to Merida, and he continued coming back through the years. Tom has traveled to over 70 countries, and in his words, he is a “recovering tour guide,” so planning epic trips like this is his thing! He is the “El Capitán” of this adventure. He concocted this road trip in 2020, and it is finally happening. With Tod, they will explore the local food, drinks, cantinas, and markets and see what each Mexican state has in store for them.