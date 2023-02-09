The next White Night in Merida will take place in May

The next Noche Blanca -the first of the year- will be on May 13, according to Irving Berlín Villafaña, director of the Culture Department for the Mérida City Hall. In addition, the Olimpo Cultura Season, which includes more than 25 projects, is on the horizon.

The cultural department does not stop its activities, he assured and celebrated that the Merida week is 100 percent recovered after the pandemic. As part of these celebrations, he said, the program Los Imperdibles del Mérida Fest is being implemented.

“We are talking about 10 premiere shows that we did as part of the city’s festival and now will be presented at the (Centro Cultural) Olimpo in a special billboard,” the anthropologist emphasized.

At the end of this initiative, he added, during the months of March and April the Olimpo Cultura Season will be held, for which they are already in the process of evaluating new works.

“As is known, we are talking about the Artists with Trajectory Fund and the Young Creators Fund. Both have already closed and we are preparing the decision to see which artists will receive the awards,” he said.

The Olimpo Cultura Season, said Berlín Villafaña, will be held in April, May and June; and in May the first Noche Blanca of the year will be offered. Specifically on May 13.

“We are thinking about how to make it truly spectacular,” said the municipal official.

Olimpo Season

Regarding the Olimpo Season, the director of Culture of the commune pointed out that the number of projects to be contemplated will depend on the opinions of the jury and the costs of the chosen projects.

“It will be around 3 million pesos (mdp) of investment and it will depend on which projects are chosen and their costs. Normally, there are between 25 and 30 projects,” he reiterated.

He mentioned that there will be a season of galleries at the Olimpo, which has already started with the exhibition of the French visual artist Henri Matisse with 114 pieces and will be available for three months.

Regarding payments to local artists who participated in the Mérida Fest, Irving Berlín explained that within 15 days at the latest the amounts will be paid in full: “We are in the final stretch of administrative processes”.

In the case of Los Imperdibles, he reminded that access to the works has a recovery fee that is given directly to the artists who present their work. To consult the billboard you can visit Mérida es Cultura on Facebook.

