The Merida Airport registered 42 operations during Super Bowl Sunday

On Sunday, February 12th, a total of 42 flights operated successfully at Merida’s international airport “Manuel Cresencio Rejon”, with no delays or cancellations.

The first flights to take off were Aeroméxico’s 823 to Mexico City, Aeromexico’s 1427 to Houston at 8:00 a.m. and at 8:45 a.m. Aeromexico’s 825 to Mexico City.

As for arrivals, the first was Volaris flight 4572 from CDMX, VivaAerobus flight 9245 from Toluca at 8:10 a.m. and Aeromexico flight 201 on the Mexico City-Merida route at 9:10 a.m.

As usual, the largest number of flights are to Mexico City, Monterrey and Guadalajara and on a smaller scale to Veracruz, Guatemala and Miami.

