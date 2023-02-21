The Merida Airport is preparing for hurricane season 2023

With the participation of 200 representatives of airport organizations, Civil Protection and the military, the XVIII “International Hurricane Seminar” will be held on March 9 and 10 in the city of Merida, organized by the Merida airport and officials from the National Hurricane Center.

Grupo ASUR’s Director of Regional Airports, Héctor Navarrete Muñoz, pointed out that once again, training and information will enable airport authorities to immediately learn about the actions and tasks to be carried out in an air terminal after a hurricane.

He commented that the seminar will include a series of conferences, open dialogue among the participants, a first review of the past hurricane season in the Atlantic-Caribbean Sea-Gulf of Mexico region and the Pacific zone, to learn about the experiences obtained from the different actions presented by the representatives of the airport organizations.

“We will have throughout these two days the presence of prominent panelists from international and national organizations, such as the National Office of Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the National Hurricane Center in Miami, airlines and consultants from international airports such as Puertos Rico, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic,” he said.

He highlighted the presence of the specialist Lixion Avila, dean of the NOAA office and the National Hurricane Center, who visits the city every year to present a vision and knowledge from which the bulletins and information of the climatological events for the region are issued.

