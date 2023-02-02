The fifth wave of Covid-19 decreasing in Yucatan

In Yucatan, the fifth wave of Covid-19 infection incidence registers the lowest figure in 13 weeks, revealed the Institute of Diagnosis and Epidemiological Reference (Indre) by stating that during the last week a case was detected every 78 minutes.

As of the second week of December 2022, the fifth wave of infection incidence in the State continues to decrease.

In epidemiological week number 03, 129 confirmed cases of Covid-19 were registered, the lowest figure in three months, but on this occasion, prevalence decreased by 28.9 percent with respect to the previous week.

At least in Yucatan, Covid-19 has been present for 1,566 days and on this occasion, the pathology decreased, with the lowest figure of the year.

Nationally, in epidemiological week number 2, corresponding to January 16-21, 25,321 new cases were detected, of which 129 were confirmed in Yucatan, 0.51 percent, making it the third lowest figure in the country.

After seven consecutive weeks of increase in the peak of the fifth wave of this lethal, rapidly transmitted pathology, it has been decreasing for six consecutive weeks.

The InDRe detailed that until today, during 2023, in Yucatan there were 441 confirmed cases, with a decrease of 98.01 percent with respect to the same period of 2022, whose accumulated was 22 thousand 192.

In terms of gender, of all of them, 246 are female, 55.78 percent, and 195 are male, 44.22 percent.

So far, it is the third state with the lowest prevalence in the country, with 0.64 percent of the national total, and although it surpasses Campeche, which has 121 positives, 0.17 percent, it is below Quintana Roo, with 664 confirmed, 1.69 percent.

During the course of the pandemic, 141,141 cases have already been confirmed in the state, all of them distributed in the 106 municipalities.

In 2020 alone, 26,302 infected persons were detected in the State, 18.63 percent, while in 2021 there were 50,122 infected persons, 35.51 percent, in 2022, there were 64,276 positive cases, 45.54 percent, and in 2023 there are already 441 confirmed cases, 0.31 percent.

TYT Newsroom