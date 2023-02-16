  • Feature,
  • National,
  • News

    • The Federation denies that construction of the Maya Train project has been stopped

    By on February 16, 2023
    An aerial view taken on November 29, 2021 shows the construction site of the Mayan Train in Escarcega, Campeche State, Mexico. - The Mayan Train, which will connect cities in the Yucatan Peninsula and is one of the emblematic projects of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, faces resistance from indigenous communities. (Photo by Pedro PARDO / AFP)

    During President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s morning press conference, Elizabeth García Vilchis, a reader of ‘Who’s Who in this week’s lies’, denied that section 5 of the Tren Maya has stopped its construction.

    The statements were made because through social networks it was reported that part of the Tren Maya had stopped its construction, due to an order from a federal judge.

    Therefore, in ‘La Mañanera’ García Vilchis explained that the transportation project has environmental permits and the change of land use, he also explained that the project has received 50 appeals from ‘various interests’ in the seven sections it handles.

    There have been more than 50 appeals from various interests in the seven sections, the last three, just a few days ago, which continue to demonstrate that the work of the Tren Maya has the environmental permits and change of land use,” said Vilchis.

    In view of this, he clarified that the Mayan Train has not stopped its construction due to a federal judge’s order, as it happened in the past days, and highlighted that this initiative serves to ‘revert’ the ‘oblivion’ that the Mexican southeast had for ‘many years’.

    It advances to revert the oblivion that for a long time lived the Mexican southeast protecting the environment’, he added.

    He also assured that trees will be planted around the route where the train will pass, and added that the natural reserves will be expanded to one and a half million hectares.

    TYT Newsroom

    more recommended stories

    Leave a Comment