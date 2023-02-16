The Federation denies that construction of the Maya Train project has been stopped

During President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s morning press conference, Elizabeth García Vilchis, a reader of ‘Who’s Who in this week’s lies’, denied that section 5 of the Tren Maya has stopped its construction.

The statements were made because through social networks it was reported that part of the Tren Maya had stopped its construction, due to an order from a federal judge.

Therefore, in ‘La Mañanera’ García Vilchis explained that the transportation project has environmental permits and the change of land use, he also explained that the project has received 50 appeals from ‘various interests’ in the seven sections it handles.

There have been more than 50 appeals from various interests in the seven sections, the last three, just a few days ago, which continue to demonstrate that the work of the Tren Maya has the environmental permits and change of land use,” said Vilchis.

In view of this, he clarified that the Mayan Train has not stopped its construction due to a federal judge’s order, as it happened in the past days, and highlighted that this initiative serves to ‘revert’ the ‘oblivion’ that the Mexican southeast had for ‘many years’.

It advances to revert the oblivion that for a long time lived the Mexican southeast protecting the environment’, he added.

He also assured that trees will be planted around the route where the train will pass, and added that the natural reserves will be expanded to one and a half million hectares.

TYT Newsroom