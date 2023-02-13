The coronation ceremony of carnival kings and queens Merida 2023 was a total success!

On a night marked by the majesty, color and Latin rhythms that distinguish the most joyful festival of the municipality, the crowning of the kings of the Carnival of Merida 2023 took place.

Mayor Renan Barrera Concha, accompanied by his wife Diana Castillo Laviada, president of the Municipal DIF, said that Merida is proud to have a great Carnival that is innovative, inclusive, with more and better events that promote not only this great party, but also the tourist attractions of the municipality around the world.

The coronation of the kings of Carnaval de Mérida, Shannon Harris Nic, “Shannon I” and Eddier Rivero Herrera “Eddier I” were in charge of the Municipal President and his wife, respectively.

During the event, the sovereigns, along with the dance troupe, presented the show “Carivana, del Son al Corazón“, which will also be performed at Ciudad Carnaval.

The closing of the coronation ceremony was in charge of singer Gloria Trevi who performed some of her most recognized songs such as Cinco minutos, Soledad, Doctor Psiquiatra, Papa sin catsup, Todos me miran, Pelo suelto, among others.

The Mayor was accompanied on stage by Diana Canto Moreno, Municipal Trustee; Alejandro Ruz Castro, Municipal Secretary; Alice Patrón Correa, Councilwoman and President of the Culture and Entertainment Commission; and Oscar Cambranes Basulto, Executive Secretary of the Mérida Carnival Standing Committee.

Also present at the coronation were federal deputies Cecilia Patrón Laviada, Rommel Pacheco Marrufo and Elías Lixa Abimerhi; councilors Celia Rivas Rodríguez, Kareny Valle Ricalde, Rafael Rodríguez Méndez and Ricardo Ascencio Maldonado.

On Wednesday, February 15, in the main hall of the Municipal Palace, the traditional “Quema del Mal Humor” (Burning of the Bad Humor) will take place, marking the official start of the carnival festivities. The “Rey Momo” award will be presented to Pope Pope the clown for his contribution to the joy of the Meridanos. The night will end with a grand finale with a performance by La Sonora Dinamita.

TYT Newsroom