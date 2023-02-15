Texas man shoots sentimental partner inside a Whataburger on Valentine’s Day

A man shot his sentimental partner inside a Whataburger fast-food restaurant on Tuesday, February 14th, Valentine’s Day, then he shot himself while still at the fast-food restaurant in the city of Corpus Christi, Texas, reports say.

The Corpus Christi Police Department was called to the area at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, according to a news release. The officers found a man and woman had been shot.

They were both inside the Whataburger, according to KRIS.

The woman’s injuries were described as “serious but non-life-threatening,” police said. The man has “possibly life threatening” injuries.

They were both taken to a hospital, KIII reported.

“During the preliminary investigation, the officers found that the two were in a relationship, there are no outstanding suspects, and this was not a random act of violence,” police said.

An investigation is ongoing, the police report says.

TYT Newsroom