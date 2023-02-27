Taxi cabs and buses in Quintana Roo will be equipped with cameras and panic buttons

The Plenary of the State Congress sent to commissions for its analysis an initiative that obliges public transportation companies to install security cameras inside their units.

This is aimed at improving the security provided to both passengers and drivers, who in recent years have been victims of organized crime.

The proposal comes from an initiative presented by Deputy Susana Hurtado Vallejo, and its purpose is to modify even the Mobility Law so that the permits granted to public transportation concessionaires include the obligation to install security cameras and panic buttons in buses and cabs.

The legislator pointed out that in the last year alone there have been close to 400 crimes against passengers and drivers in Cancun, of which passengers are the victims in 60% of the cases.

They are looking for surveillance cameras to be monitored.

She added that it is also necessary that these surveillance cameras are coordinated with the Ministry of Public Safety so that the C5 and various C4 are connected to them in real time.

She pointed out that this investment will be minimal and one-time, in order to avoid generating extraordinary expenses to public transportation concessionaires.

This proposal was presented before the Plenary of the XVII Legislature and referred to commissions for its respective analysis, ruling and approval.

Susana Hurtado stated that this proposal was socialized with most of the transportation unions and they agreed, as long as the safety of all those involved in this type of service is guaranteed.

TYT Newsroom