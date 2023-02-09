Taste delicious desserts at the Festival del Dulce this weekend at “Los Paseos”

This Saturday, February 11 and Sunday, February 12, the fifth edition of the Sweet and Dessert Festival “Enamórate de los Paseos” will take place, where attendees can find all kinds of snacks and desserts to taste or give to that special person, or to friends in the framework of Valentine’s Day.

The event will take place from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the Paseo Verde Dome, located on 28th Street by 13th Street in the Juan Pablo II neighborhood.

The activity is organized by Yucatán Foodie with the Instituto de Movilidad y Desarrollo Urbano Territorial (Imdut), and there will also be sales of handicrafts and other non-food products as a bazaar.

Among the desserts there will be cakes, cupcakes, heart-shaped churros, esquites, ice cream and all kinds of delicacies that you can share with friends, your partner or family to celebrate the Day of Love and Friendship.

