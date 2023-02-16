Stable weather for the Yucatan Peninsula, a cold front is approaching

For this Wednesday, the south wind event will continue along the coast of the Gulf of Mexico with wind gusts of 50 to 60 km/h in Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatan, Quintana Roo and the Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec. Finally, the entrance of humidity from the Pacific Ocean, Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea will bring isolated rains in the Mexican southeast and the Yucatan Peninsula, reports the National Meteorological Service (SMN).

In the Yucatan Peninsula, a medium cloudy sky is forecast with a probability of isolated rains in Campeche and Quintana Roo; no rain in Yucatan. Temperate to warm weather during the day. East wind from 20 to 30 km/h with gusts of up to 60 km/h throughout the region.

Currently, cold front 32 is moving over the north and northeast of the country, however, this frontal system will not cross the waters of the Gulf, it will remain until the south of Texas and will stop affecting the national territory in the next hours.

However, a new frontal system (#33) is expected to arrive over the northwest of Mexico, which will cross the northwest and north of the country today, Wednesday 15, and is expected to emerge to the northeast of the country (northwest of the Gulf) early Thursday 16, generating rains and a northerly event over the coasts of Tamaulipas and Veracruz (around noon on Thursday) and then the Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec, (Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco) in the early morning and morning of Friday 17 where there is a possibility that it will tend to semi-station in the Bay of Campeche, (very close to the northwest of the Yucatan Peninsula. )

Its induced trough will cause showers, showers and scattered thunderstorms over it.

It is forecast to enter the peninsula between Friday night and/or early Saturday 18 where it will begin to weaken and/or semi-station over or to the east of the peninsula (coast of Quintana Roo and/or west of Cuba and northwest of the Caribbean Sea), a situation that could increase the potential for showers and thunderstorms.

Over the Yucatan Peninsula, its associated prefrontal trough will originate scattered showers and thunderstorms with strong to very strong electrical activity in the state of Campeche, and light to moderate over the states of Yucatan and Quintana Roo. Northern storm with wind gusts between 60 to 70 km/h., and high waves of 1 to 3 meters high towards the coasts of Campeche and Yucatan.

EFFECTS OF THE COLD AIR MASS

Notable decrease in temperatures starting at dawn on Friday 17 in the states of Tamaulipas and Veracruz with frost in high areas, and at dawn on Saturday 18 over the states of Chiapas, and Oaxaca, while for the states of Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatan, and Quintana Roo a notable decrease is not expected and maximum temperatures will begin to increase rapidly and gradually because the mass of cold air that will drive the front will enter the process of modification starting on Saturday.

While the front enters, the gradient between both pressures (high and low) will generate a Surada event (warm winds from the south) and a warm to the hot atmosphere along the coast as well as in the Yucatan Peninsula.

