Specialist from Tecnológico de Mérida asks Bachoco to relocate its highly toxic plant

Due to the ammonia leak last Monday 13th in the south of the city, Bachoco should plan its relocation, in the medium term, due to the danger it represents in the face of the excessive growth of Merida, affirmed Gustavo Monforte Mendez, a specialist of the Technological Institute of Merida (ITM).

Meanwhile, the poultry company should provide prevention courses and workshops to teachers and students of the 12 affected schools, in case of any eventuality, as well as take the necessary measures to avoid a similar incident.

He recommended that the authorities carry out an expert report on the causes of the toxic gas leak and impose a sanction on the food processing company located on the Merida-Ticimul highway.

Both Bachoco and the specialists must carry out a thorough investigation to find out the true causes of this problem, which caused the ammonia poisoning of 14 people, 86 percent of whom were minors.

At the same time, they must take the necessary measures so that in the future this does not happen again, because fortunately, the operation of the authorities evacuated about three thousand students of basic education.

He acknowledged that the anarchic growth of Merida has caused the urban sprawl to move closer and closer to the large companies built after the Periferico ring road.

Therefore, he considered it necessary for such company to relocate to a place far from the city, in the medium term; furthermore, the Government must take actions to reduce the rate of growth of the urban sprawl.

He emphasized the need for the company to give courses and workshops to the affected schools, so that the teachers and students know how to act when there is a contingency or in the event of a higher density ammonia leak, “which hopefully will never happen“.

After the incident, the 600 students of Escuela Secundaria Técnica No. 57 were attended, in addition to the students of the elementary schools Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla, Guadalupe Victoria, Amelga Moguel, Centenario del Ejército Mexicano and Tuumben K’iin; as well as the preschools Gabriel García Márquez, Jesús Reyes Heroles, Luis Álvarez Barret, Rayitos de Sol, Margarita Maza de Juárez and Mejen Puksi’ik’al.

TYT Newsroom