Smoking areas will operate for three more years in restaurants: Canirac

The president of the National Chamber of the Restaurant Industry and Seasoned Foods (Canirac) of Yucatán, Claudia González Góngora, revealed that fifty Yucatecan restaurateurs will continue to allow smoking tobacco inside their premises for three more years.

Gonzalez Góngora stated that the restaurants that are members of the Chamber or that have taken legal protection could continue to operate at the moment that a suspension is applied by the authorities when applying the new law.

The controversy over the elimination of smoking areas and the permit for smokers to remain in places such as restaurants or bars, caused the members of the Canirac in Yucatán to seek protection from the new Anti-tobacco Law.

She informed that the majority of the establishments covered by the law apply the sale of alcohol with food, and without specifying a number, he pointed out that of the 50 covered establishments there are already some that are awaiting a suspension, in order to make it valid.

“At the moment there are 50 restaurants that offer alcohol who are protected in Yucatán, and at the moment of receiving a sanction they can apply their protection and those that are waiting for the suspension to be granted, will also be able to continue operating in the old way, until it is resolved in two to three years,” she commented.

TYT Newsroom