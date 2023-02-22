Serious accident on Carnival Tuesday on the Merida-Celestun Highway

A brutal rollover occurred this Carnival Tuesday on the Merida-Celestun highway with a preliminary toll of at least six people injured, including a minor.

According to information gathered at the scene, around midday, the driver of a Ford Ranger double cab pickup truck was driving on the aforementioned highway, carrying several passengers on his way to Celestún to spend this Carnival Tuesday at the beach.

However, upon arriving at kilometer 75, the driver allegedly drove too far onto the pavement and lost control of the steering wheel and went off the road.

Due to the abrupt movement of the steering wheel, the van ended up overturning.

Several passengers were traveling in the bed of the pickup truck and were thrown into the bush at the time of the rollover.

In addition, the passengers inside the vehicle were also severely injured.

In total, at least six people were reported injured, among them a minor around 7 years of age who was reported to be in serious condition.

The site was flagged down by elements of the municipal police of Celestún and the Secretaría de Seguridad Pública to support the seven ambulances that arrived to provide first aid.

The injured were taken to Hospital General “Dr. Agustín O’Horán” and Hospital Lic. Ignacio Garcia Tellez, T-1, IMSS de Mérida.

TYT Newsroom