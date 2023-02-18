Sea Cloud Spirit, one of the largest sailing cruise ships in the world, arrives in Yucatán for the first time

Yucatan continues to position itself as one of the preferred destinations for cruise tourism by receiving for the first time the Sea Cloud Spirit, one of the largest sailing cruise ships in the world, as a result of the national and international promotion promoted by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal to improve the economy of the families of Progreso and which leaves an economic benefit for the state.

This vessel of the Sea Cloud Cruises company from Hamburg, coming from Cozumel, arrived this Friday around 7:00 a.m. at the International Cruise Terminal, in Puerto de Altura; then, it will continue its itinerary to Bimini, Bahamas, and will conclude this 17-day trip in Miami, Florida. With only 2 years of existence, it offers the most modern amenities, such as its own massage and relaxation complex, swimming pool, library, hospital and several restaurants.

Progreso ranked third in cruise ship arrivals in Mexico’s Gulf-Caribbean region during 2022, according to the Ministry of the Navy (Semar). To date, in Yucatan, this market has recovered 67.7% of arrivals and 54.4% of passengers, compared to the record figures observed in 2019, before the pandemic.

Photo: Sea Cloud Spirit

Last year, the World Voyager, of the Mystic shipping line; Ocean Voyager, of American Queen; Prima, of Norwegian; Le Bellot, of Ponant; Radiance of the Seas, of Royal Caribbean, and Magic, of Disney Cruise Line, began to touch port in the entity. Recently, this last firm announced that by 2023 it will gradually increase its operations in this coastal municipality, which will allow for greater economic benefits in the region and generate more jobs.

Vila Dosal’s administration has bet on the transformation of Progreso to offer new attractions and experiences to its visitors, such as the recently inaugurated Meteorite Museum “The origin of new life“, a recreational space that shows the biological history since the impact of this celestial body 66 million years ago, as well as the Jurassic Trail, which exhibits dinosaurs of different species, most of them life-size and with robotic technology.

Likewise, as a team with the federal government, the parks of the Chicxulub, Chuburna and Chelem precincts were remodeled, together with the Malecon and the Casa de la Cultura of this district, and the popular Callejon del Amor was created.

TYT Newsroom