Route of the Mayan Train in Yucatan: stations and stops near Merida

Little by little the route of the Tren Maya is taking shape in the Southeast of Mexico and more details are being revealed about the stations, stops and services to be included in the railway project that will start operating by the end of 2023 and is one of the flagships of the federal government headed by Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The route of the Tren Maya covers five states of the country, whose construction works are divided into seven sections, two of which pass through Yucatan, three and four. The entire route will have 20 stations and 14 stops.

Stations of the Mayan Train in Yucatan (sections 3 and 4)

Where will the Mayan Train pass through in Yucatan? The Yucatan territory will have four stations and three more stops, which will serve as passenger boarding and alighting points for both locals and tourists visiting the area. Following are the details of each one of them.

Tren Maya station in Teya, near Mérida

One of the Tren Maya stations in Yucatán is located in Teya, which is the closest to Mérida, although the station belongs to the municipality of Kanasín. It belongs to section three of the route. From this point, the electrified double track of the railroad begins. It extends for almost 700 kilometers along sections 3, 4, 5 and 6 until it reaches Chetumal.

In addition, this station will house a depot for train storage and a maintenance base for the track.

The Federal Government has announced that the Mayan Train station “for Merida” is the one located in Teya; this, after it was confirmed in August 2021 that the railroad route will not enter the Yucatan capital “to make the Project construction time more efficient“.

Thus, in different advertisements it is mentioned as the “Mérida, Teya station”. It is worth mentioning that from the beginning of the project such station was considered, in addition to the one that was expected to be in the capital of Yucatan.

Connection of the Mayan Train to Merida, by electric bus Ie-TRam

The connection of Tren Maya passengers to downtown Merida will be through the Ie-Tram, the electric bus system that will depart from the Uman bus stop, in Poxila, and the Teya station to the Gran Parque La Plancha, whose construction is in charge of the Army.

The park will have a bicycle lane, parking lots, a children’s play area, a gastronomic market, an open-air auditorium, an artificial lake, a sports court, a skating rink, a pet park, an open-air gym, a commercial and service area, a museum, a boardwalk, a water mirror, as well as walkways and trails. The work is scheduled to be completed by November 30 of this year.

Tren Maya train station in Izamal, Yucatán

The Mayan Train station in Izamal, Yucatan, will be located in the southwest area of the city and “will be part of a new tourist and service district” of that municipality. “The passenger demand for this station will be low and will have a touristic character, considering a 3-track and 2-platform scheme in the station“.

The structure of the station is conceptually shaped by the body of the serpent that represents the transition from contemporary life to Mayan mysticism. A Tren Maya Hotel will also be located in the area.

Mayan Train Station in Valladolid

The Valladolid station was designed by Mérida-based PLUG Architecture Office. The work is inspired by the shade of native vegetation.

The protagonist of the structure is a linear corridor that will be used as a vestibule, through which the pedestrian flow will be directed and distributed to pass to the various sections of the site.

The Mayan Train stop in Calkiní, to go to Nuevo Uxmal

Section three of the Tren Maya begins at the stop in Calkiní, Campeche, which will be where passengers who wish to visit the 2,230-hectare Nuevo Uxmal Park will disembark and will serve to connect the archaeological zone with the stop.

There will be a 17.4 kilometer road, so that later through a sacbé (white road) visitors can reach the archaeological site of Uxmal, either on foot, by bicycle or electric vehicles. There will also be one of the Tren Maya Hotels, managed by Sedena, with 160 rooms.

TYT Newsroom