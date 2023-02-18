Residents insist on solving noise in Merida Residents of Merida

Residents of Mérida’s downtown and other sectors continue with their crusade to combat the noise generated by establishments near their homes, as they warn that they have not been heard by the Municipality.

The members of the group “Hagamos ruido contra el ruido” (Let’s make noise against noise) filed the first citizen complaints with the Urban Development Department and the State Attorney General’s Office, with the purpose of solving the problem that has plagued them for years.

“We hope that this time the authorities will act to stop these violations of our right to health and a healthy environment,” they warn.

“We will not stop until respect for our right to health, to a dignified life and to a healthy environment becomes customary,” they said.