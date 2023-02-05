Rains due to Cold Front 28 scare off visitors in Progreso, Yucatan

The cold front number 28 caused cloudy skies and rains since the morning of Saturday, February 4th, causing low affluence of people in the port of Progreso.

It should be noted that this Monday is a non-working day, therefore, there will be a long weekend; however, it has been affected by the weather conditions.

The low affluence of people in Progreso was noticeable, since few people decided to go out to visit the port and enjoy the weekend.

During this Saturday, light to moderate rains are expected in the morning mainly in the East and North; intensifying to moderate and heavy after 3:00 in the afternoon.

Cloudy skies and probable showers are expected to continue through Sunday and Monday, affecting the Constitution Day long weekend.

